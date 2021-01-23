    Kyrie Irving: Nets' Back-to-Back Losses vs. Cavaliers Were 'Humbling'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 23, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, left, shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 125-113. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets aren't panicking after two straight losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they aren't feeling at their best either. 

    Following Friday's 125-113 defeat, Nets star Kyrie Irving was honest about where the 9-8 club stands. 

    "This was two humbling losses," Irving said. "We come into Cleveland, the trade happened and we're playing against guys that know us very well and they added value tonight and they added value the other night. And rightfully so." 

    Former Nets Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen combined for 33 points and nine rebounds off the bench, but it was the duo of Collin Sexton (25 points, nine assists) and Andre Drummond (19 points, 16 rebounds) who sank Brooklyn.

    Even with Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden all available, the Nets still have a ways to go before racking up wins against .500 clubs becomes a given. 

    It seems Irving knows that now too. 

