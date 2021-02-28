Report: Cavs' Kevin Love 'Unlikely' to Return from Injury Before All-Star Break

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will reportedly sit out through the All-Star break as he continues to nurse a calf injury.

According to cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Love is "unlikely" to suit up in either of the Cavs' next two games against the Houston Rockets or Indiana Pacers.

Love has not played since Dec. 27.

While the Cavs roster has undergone a significant transformation since the franchise captured its first title in 2016, Love has remained as a veteran leader for a young core. He's still a key part of the team's rotation when healthy.

However, injuries have frequently derailed the 32-year-old UCLA product's career in recent years. He hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2015-16 while dealing with various ailments, including the calf injury during the early stages of the current campaign that he aggravated after his return.

Love should still have a role as a stretch 4 whenever he's available to return. That said, his minutes likely won't match the over 30 he averaged during his peak years with the Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves given the team's talent up front with Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. (when healthy).

Love will make $31.3 million in 2021-22 and $28.9 million in 2022-23, making him virtually impossible to trade.