Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Recent Funk, Learning from LeBron James, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Davis' unibrow was plotted on the Association's astronomical map before he hit Hollywood in 2019. No further evolution was necessary.

But the Brow didn't enter the elite ranks by being complacent. He's in perpetual pursuit of ways to strengthen his arsenal, and he's doing just that by picking the playmaking portions of the brains of LeBron James and Marc Gasol.

"I've been learning a lot from Marc as far as passing bigs from the top, the elbow, from the post," Davis said, per The Ringer's Rob Mahoney. "Just trying to figure out ways to kind of steal that from him, and also Bron. He's been talking to me about that as well over the past couple of years."

Davis' progress can be found in his production. For only the fifth time in his career (and first with L.A.), he's had at least five assists in three straight games. If he repeats the feat his next time out, it will be the longest such streak he's had in the league.