Lakers Takeaways from 1st Month of 2020-21 NBA Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The best anti-aging elixir in the world can't hold a candle to whatever is turbo-powering James through what's supposed to be the twilight of his career.

With his 36th birthday in the rear-view mirror, James should be losing ground in his race with Father Time. But that's assuming he's a mere mortal, not the basketball cyborg we've known him to be.

Three players are averaging at least 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. One is 21-year-old Luka Doncic, who hopped on the fast-track to NBA stardom the second he made it stateside. Another is 25-year-old Nikola Jokic, already the best-passing big man in league history and a fully-fledged MVP candidate. And then there's James, 36 years young, playing his 18th NBA season and somehow looking as fresh as his first.

"There are players who've had longer careers, and arguably one player who's had a better career, but no player is putting those two together quite like LeBron," NBA.com's Shaun Powell wrote. "There are scant, if any, signs of decay in his game, or erosion of skills, or decline of strength and power, and no slippage in smarts."