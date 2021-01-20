    76ers' Doc Rivers Talks 'Very Emotional' Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Inauguration

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers smiles during the second quarter of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, making him especially happy for Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

    "It was awesome for a lot of reasons," Rivers said Wednesday. "... I've known [Kamala Harris] for a good eight, nine years. Personally, it was very emotional, just really a neat day for me and just a lot of people. It was a good day."

    In August, Rivers praised the selection of Harris as Biden's running mate, not only acknowledging the historic nature of her potential to become the first woman vice president but also their personal connection after she spoke to the Los Angeles Clippers when he was coaching the squad.

    "We had a very deep conversation on where we could help and so she left a big imprint on that team," he said.

    Rivers added that he has spoken to Harris since the election.

    The 59-year-old supported Biden during the general election and endorsed him as a candidate during an ad alongside Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr:

    Video Play Button
    After being a part of NBA-led protests over the past few years, Rivers sees the inauguration of Biden and Harris as a positive step forward.

