Eagles Rumors: Jeffrey Lurie Not Sold on Josh McDaniels as Next HC Hire

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has surfaced as a candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles' head coaching job, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk spoke about the potential fit on PFT Live on Tuesday, noting that team owner Jeffrey Lurie would have to be convinced he's the right person for the job.

"I also heard yesterday—look, McDaniels ran the show in Denver. [General manager] Howie Roseman has a major seat at the table in Philly," Florio said, via Adam Hermann of NBC Sports. "How do these two co-exist? My understanding is Roseman is fine with it. It's just a matter of talking the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, into it."

The Eagles are looking to replace Doug Pederson, who was fired after five years that featured three postseason appearances and a Super Bowl win but was capped by a 4-11-1 mark and a last-place NFC East finish in 2020.

ESPN's Tim MacManus reported Tuesday that McDaniels had a "marathon interview" with Philadelphia on Sunday and that "there's been plenty of industry buzz" he'll land the job. However, the report also noted that "others believe that's premature."

Either way, MacManus said the Eagles are "intrigued" about adding McDaniels, who has been with the Pats for the majority of his career.

McDaniels was the Denver Broncos' head coach in 2009 and 2010, going 11-17 before being fired with four games left in the 2010 season. He had worked as the Pats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the four years prior to his Denver stint and eventually returned to the OC/QB coach perch in Foxborough in 2012.

He's been there ever since and has won six Super Bowl titles on head coach Bill Belichick's staff, having joined the team as a personnel assistant in 2001.

McDaniels did agree to become the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and was even introduced as such in 2018, but he decided last minute to stay in New England.

McDaniels (or whoever takes the Eagles gig) will be tasked with overhauling an offense that tied for 25th in points per game last year (20.9). In addition, the Eagles' quarterback conundrum, which featured a struggling Carson Wentz being benched for Jalen Hurts in December, must be solved.