Kyrie Irving Posts 'I Am Human. No Different Than You' on IG After Nets Absence

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

As Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving works toward a potential return to the court, he posted a message on his Instagram page Tuesday.

"I am human," he wrote. "No different than you. I am healing."

Irving has not played since Jan. 5 and was away from the team for personal reasons. During his absence, video which appeared to show him at a family gathering without a face mask emerged, and the NBA announced it fined him $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols.

He addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of his possible return for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying he had "a lot of family and personal stuff going on" and "just needed a pause," but wanted "to leave it at that":

When he does return, the Nets will have arguably the best trio in the league in Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant and will be on the shortlist of realistic title contenders.