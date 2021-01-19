    Kyrie Irving Posts 'I Am Human. No Different Than You' on IG After Nets Absence

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    As Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving works toward a potential return to the court, he posted a message on his Instagram page Tuesday. 

    "I am human," he wrote. "No different than you. I am healing."

    Irving has not played since Jan. 5 and was away from the team for personal reasons. During his absence, video which appeared to show him at a family gathering without a face mask emerged, and the NBA announced it fined him $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols.

    He addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of his possible return for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, saying he had "a lot of family and personal stuff going on" and "just needed a pause," but wanted "to leave it at that":

    When he does return, the Nets will have arguably the best trio in the league in Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant and will be on the shortlist of realistic title contenders.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      @Jonwass' gives his first impressions and grades each top rookie from 2020 draft class 📲

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      (Podcast) Are Nets the Best Team in the NBA?

      (Podcast) Are Nets the Best Team in the NBA?
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      (Podcast) Are Nets the Best Team in the NBA?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      KD Loved Curry's Dagger Three Over AD

      KD Loved Curry's Dagger Three Over AD
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Loved Curry's Dagger Three Over AD

      RSN
      via RSN

      LeVert: Deal Possibly Saved Me

      Caris LeVert says the 'trade could've possibly saved me in the long run' after MRI revealed a mass on his kidney

      LeVert: Deal Possibly Saved Me
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeVert: Deal Possibly Saved Me

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report