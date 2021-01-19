Giannis on James Harden, Kevin Durant: 'They Wake Up ... and They Score 30'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Two games in, and the James Harden-Kevin Durant reunion in Brooklyn is going swimmingly.

The two former NBA MVPs combined for 138 points over their first pair of games as Nets teammates, including 64 in Monday's 125-123 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

"This is what they do—they wake up, they come to the game and they score 30," Giannis Antetokounmpo said of the duo, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "If you're not locked in against them, they're going to score 50."

Harden and Durant have mounted an offensive barrage since reuniting last week when Harden was granted his monthslong trade request as part of a four-team deal with the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

After falling to score more than 21 points in his last five listless games with the Rockets, Harden has looked engaged since his arrival in Brooklyn, scoring at will despite still not being in his best condition.

The Nets could welcome back Kyrie Irving for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the NBA its first look at one of the most dynamic offensive trios in league history. Irving has missed Brooklyn's last two games because of conditioning and having had to pass the league's health and safety protocols after he sat out five games for personal reasons.