Top QBs Washington Football Team Must Target in Offseason

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

It's difficult not to consider Ron Rivera's first season as Washington Football Team head coach a success. Despite experiencing a lack of cohesion at the all-important quarterback position, Rivera still coached Washington to an NFC East title and a playoff berth.

Of course, the quarterback questions still linger heading into the offseason. The 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins has been jettisoned, Taylor Heinicke is set to be a free agent and veteran Alex Smith may or may not be back for another run in 2021.

Targeting a quarterback with the 19th pick in the draft is, of course, an option, but Washington would be foolish to assume any rookie signal-caller will be ready to start right away.

Adding Smith and Heinicke are possible bridge options, but the Football Team must start targeting other alternatives for free agency. There's no guarantee either incumbent quarterback will return.

Projected to have more than $22 million in cap space, Washington can likely afford to bring in a new Week 1 starter this offseason. While these aren't all potential long-term answers, here are a few quarterback options the team should target heading into free agency.