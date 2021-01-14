Ben Simmons on Being Mentioned in Harden Trade Rumors: 'Things Like That Happen'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons' name was included in reported trade talks between his team and the Houston Rockets in a package for guard James Harden, but Simmons is still in Philly after the Brooklyn Nets eventually landed the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

Simmons was asked about his feelings on being mentioned in trade rumors following his team's 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

"This is a business, things like that happen...I'm just trying to be professional and do the right thing and help my team get wins," Simmons said, per Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice.

He added, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "I come in here to work every day. My job is to come in here and get better every day ... I'm blessed. I get to play the game I love every day at the highest level in the world ... there's far worse things going on in the world."

Simmons also added he's happy in Philadelphia.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon told Brian Windhorst and Marc J. Spears on the Hoop Collective podcast that Simmons was "absolutely on the table" in a Harden deal but that there wasn't a "consensus" among 76ers brass about it being the best move for the team (h/t Jordan Greer of Sporting News).

On Wednesday, Spears provided this report on Simmons' feelings behind the scenes: "Hearing Ben Simmons was pretty ecstatic to not be traded from the Sixers to Houston for James Harden and believes his team is capable of bringing a title to Philadelphia.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Doc Rivers is also a huge fan of Simmons and believes the best is yet to come with two-time NBA All-Star."

Simmons posted a 10-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in the win over the Heat.

Although the Nets are now presumptive favorites to win the East after adding Harden, the 76ers are mere percentage points behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 9-4 after 13 games.

Daryl Morey's first offseason as Philadelphia's president of basketball operations looks solid so far, as he's surrounded Simmons and superstar center Joel Embiid with shooters such as Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry. Outside shooting was Philadelphia's weakness last year, but that has clearly been shorn up this season.

In turn, the 76ers entered Thursday ranked 11th in points per game after finishing 20th in that mark last year. The 2019-20 season ended without any playoff wins, but with Simmons, Embiid and a host of shooters around them, this year looks like it will be far more fruitful.

In other words, the 76ers could be better off with keeping the status quo for now as they search for their first NBA title since 1983.