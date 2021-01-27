Lonzo Ball Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Wizards with Ankle Injury

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball suffered a right ankle sprain against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and was ruled out for the remained of the contest, according to Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer.

Ball played just 16 minutes with nine points, four assists and two rebounds as trade talks continued to swirl around him.

The 23-year-old missed time with a knee injury earlier this season and has never been among the league's most durable players. He appeared in 47 games in 2018-19 and 52 games in 2017-18 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When healthy, he is a talented role player for New Orleans who can facilitate for teammates, battle for boards from the backcourt and attack the basket. There have always been some concerns with his shooting, but the Pelicans have other players such as Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick who can hit from the outside.

Ball is averaging 12 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

Look for New Orleans to rotate Eric Bledsoe, Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at point guard as the primary ball-handlers if the UCLA product is sidelined.