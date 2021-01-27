    Lonzo Ball Ruled out for Pelicans vs. Wizards with Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball suffered a right ankle sprain against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and was ruled out for the remained of the contest, according to Pelicans reporter Jim Eichenhofer

    Ball played just 16 minutes with nine points, four assists and two rebounds as trade talks continued to swirl around him. 

    The 23-year-old missed time with a knee injury earlier this season and has never been among the league's most durable players. He appeared in 47 games in 2018-19 and 52 games in 2017-18 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

    When healthy, he is a talented role player for New Orleans who can facilitate for teammates, battle for boards from the backcourt and attack the basket. There have always been some concerns with his shooting, but the Pelicans have other players such as Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick who can hit from the outside.

    Ball is averaging 12 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

    Look for New Orleans to rotate Eric Bledsoe, Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at point guard as the primary ball-handlers if the UCLA product is sidelined.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tobias Harris Game-Winner Gives 76ers Win Over Lakers

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Announces 1 Positive COVID-19 Test Since Jan. 20

      NBA Announces 1 Positive COVID-19 Test Since Jan. 20
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Announces 1 Positive COVID-19 Test Since Jan. 20

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pelicans Shopping Eric Bledsoe

      Veteran guard has been involved in trade talks (ESPN

      Report: Pelicans Shopping Eric Bledsoe
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Report: Pelicans Shopping Eric Bledsoe

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Worst Defenders 😬

      Numbers show these are the five worst defenders right now 📲

      NBA's Worst Defenders 😬
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      NBA's Worst Defenders 😬

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report