    Lonzo Ball out for Pelicans vs. Clippers with Knee Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball will miss his team's road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday with bilateral knee tendinopathy, per the Pels' official injury report.

    Any setback for Ball is going to raise concern given his history with injuries. He missed time last season with an adductor injury, played just 47 games in 2018-19 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers because of an ankle injury and dealt with multiple ailments on his way to 52 games as a rookie in 2017-18.

    The health concerns have prevented him from fully living up to his potential after the Lakers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, although he is still someone who can stuff the stat sheet when he does play.

    He is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his second season with the Pelicans after posting 11.8 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his first.

    The UCLA product is one reason there is optimism around the Pelicans' young core, so it wouldn't be particularly surprising if the team used plenty of caution in bringing him back. That means others will have to handle the ball on the offensive end.

    Look for Eric Bledsoe and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to rotate in the point guard spot until Ball is ready to return.

