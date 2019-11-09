Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Won't Play vs. Hornets Because of Right Adductor Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a right adductor strain, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.

With the Pelicans, Ball has appeared in eight games and averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Ball's 2018-19 season ended prematurely when he suffered an ankle sprain on Jan. 19. He played in just 47 games. The season before, his rookie season with the Lakers, was also abbreviated to 52 games by injuries such as a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Los Angeles Lakers then included Ball in a trade package to New Orleans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

During the offseason, Ball told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod that he had adjusted his diet and was "just trying to make sure I can last those 82 (games) this year" (h/t Lonzo Wire's Jacob Rude).

With Ball out against the Hornets, though, New Orleans will continue to depend on starter Jrue Holiday at the point and could give Ball's reserve minutes to Frank Jackson.

Since L.A. drafted Ball second overall in 2017, the UCLA product has averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 107 games (103 starts).