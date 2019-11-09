Pelicans' Lonzo Ball Won't Play vs. Hornets Because of Right Adductor Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 9, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a right adductor strain, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic.

With the Pelicans, Ball has appeared in eight games and averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. 

Ball's 2018-19 season ended prematurely when he suffered an ankle sprain on Jan. 19. He played in just 47 games. The season before, his rookie season with the Lakers, was also abbreviated to 52 games by injuries such as a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The Los Angeles Lakers then included Ball in a trade package to New Orleans in exchange for Anthony Davis.

During the offseason, Ball told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod that he had adjusted his diet and was "just trying to make sure I can last those 82 (games) this year" (h/t Lonzo Wire's Jacob Rude).

With Ball out against the Hornets, though, New Orleans will continue to depend on starter Jrue Holiday at the point and could give Ball's reserve minutes to Frank Jackson.

Since L.A. drafted Ball second overall in 2017, the UCLA product has averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 107 games (103 starts). 

Read 43 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Kyle Lowry Fractures Thumb, Serge Ibaka Sprains Ankle Against Pelicans

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Kyle Lowry Fractures Thumb, Serge Ibaka Sprains Ankle Against Pelicans

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    Report: Rondo (Calf) Aiming to Return Sunday vs. Raptors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rondo (Calf) Aiming to Return Sunday vs. Raptors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Analyzing Ingram's Hot Start This Year

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Analyzing Ingram's Hot Start This Year

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Jokic Wins Battle of League's Best Bigs 👀

    🔥 Joker sinks clutch jumper for win 😬 Embiid fouls out down the stretch 🤔 Is Nikola Jokic the league's best big man?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jokic Wins Battle of League's Best Bigs 👀

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report