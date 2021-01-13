LeBron James on Lakers' Chemistry: 'You Have a Good Time When You're Winning'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have won four straight games, including all three games of a brief road trip in which they won back-to-back games over the Houston Rockets and dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-99 on Wednesday.

LeBron James, who posted 26 points in Wednesday's win, is enjoying himself these days.

"You have a good time when you're winning," he told reporters Wednesday night.

James is having so much fun that he's making in-game bets with his teammates in the midst of destroying other teams.

Up by 21 points against Houston before halftime on Tuesday, James hit a no-look three to win a $100 bet with Dennis Schroder.

"I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball," James explained. "A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him into the eye, and I was able to win that."

The Lakers improved to 10-3 with Wednesday's win, securing their spot at the top of the league standings and a two-game lead over the next-best teams in the Western Conference—the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Tthe Lakers' chemistry could have been messy after they added Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol this offseason. But the Lakers have seemingly picked right up where they left off after their championship run.

The Lakers have the league's second-best field goal percentage (49.3) and reel in 48.8 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league. They're in the same position in blocks (6.6).

As they return home to host the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors, their domination doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon.