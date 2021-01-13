Damian Lillard Talks Nets, Caris LeVert After James Harden Blockbuster Trade

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard took to Twitter to react to the news of the major four-team trade on Wednesday headlined by James Harden's move to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden will join stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, which was what he was hoping for all along when he demanded a trade in December. Lillard stated the obvious when asked about the trade:

As for one of the other branches of the blockbuster deal—which sent Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince to Cleveland and Caris LeVert to the Indiana Pacers along with a barrage of incoming picks to Houston—Lillard thinks it will work out for LeVert:

LeVert was overshadowed on a talented Brooklyn roster, starting just four of his 12 appearances this season.

While the Trail Blazers don't yet have a game scheduled against the Nets this season, he'll be able to get a taste of LeVert and the Pacers when the Blazers host them on Thursday.