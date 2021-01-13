Biggest Winners and Losers from Nets-Rockets James Harden Trade

0 of 7

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

As the sage Ron Burgundy once said: "Boy, that escalated quickly."

Less than 24 hours after the lifeless Houston Rockets were thumped by the Los Angeles Lakers and James Harden characterized his team and situation as "something that I don't think can be fixed," the superstar is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.

We sometimes toss around the term "megatrade" haphazardly, but in this case, it genuinely applies. The details, via The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, read as follows:

Nets get: James Harden

Rockets get: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, three first-round picks from Brooklyn, one first-round pick from Milwaukee (via Cleveland) and four first-round pick swaps from Brooklyn

Indiana Pacers get: Caris LeVert and a second-round pick

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince

These trades often end up more complicated than the machinations we dream up on Basketball Twitter, but four teams, this many picks and Victor Oladipo winding up in the deal likely exceeded anyone's expectations.

It'll take a while to fully process what it all means (probably years, given the number of outgoing picks and the fact that those stretch out to 2027), but there's nothing wrong with gut reactions.

Here are the biggest winners and losers as we sift through the immediate aftermath of the Harden megadeal.