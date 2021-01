Biggest Winners and Losers from Nets-Rockets James Harden Trade

1 of 7

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

We've been in the "player empowerment era" for a while now (at least as far back as 2010, when LeBron James' Decision aired), but the way Harden pushed this deal is one of the most vivid displays of the balance of power to date.



In mid-November, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden was "singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets." He showed up to training camp late. He became a meme when the internet mockingly compared his preseason shape to Kendrick Perkins. For his last several regular-season games, he and the Rockets looked about as close to lifeless as an NBA team can.

Although that hypothetically might have impacted leverage on either side of the deal or hampered Harden's trade value, he still got his way. And the Nets paid an immense price to land him.

We'll examine the potential of Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen later on. For now, we'll simply acknowledge that those two are far from salary-dump throw-ins. On top of forfeiting their potential, Brooklyn has surrendered control over its first-round pick in each of the next seven years. LeVert hasn't even been in the league for seven years.

There are win-now trades, and there are "if we don't win it all, this is potentially a disaster" trades. This one is the latter.

The upside is clear, though.

Harden and Kevin Durant are tied with Stephen Curry for third place all-time in career offensive box plus/minus. Kyrie Irving is 14th on that list. The obvious "are there enough basketballs?" caveat applies, but in terms of raw talent, this trio stacks up with the likes of the Heatles.