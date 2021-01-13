    Eagles Rumors: Panthers' Joe Brady Interviews for Vacant Head Coaching Position

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021
    Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head-coaching vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, after parting ways with Doug Pederson earlier this week. 

    Per that report, the 31-year-old Brady has "interviewed for nearly every opening this circuit."

                         

