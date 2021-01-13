Eagles Rumors: Panthers' Joe Brady Interviews for Vacant Head Coaching Position

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head-coaching vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, after parting ways with Doug Pederson earlier this week.

Per that report, the 31-year-old Brady has "interviewed for nearly every opening this circuit."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

