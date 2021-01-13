NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden Has Nets as Top Team; Kyrie Irving Linked to Deal

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

James Harden's private demands for a departure from Houston are becoming increasingly public.

The All-Star guard's frustration boiled over in his press conference following the Rockets' 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, saying the situation is something that "I don't think can be fixed" before abruptly leaving the podium.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported Harden's breaking point came as back-to-back losses to the defending champs confirmed his belief the Rockets could not compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. His preference remains a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic added insight to what that potential trade may look like, with one executive saying he believes Kyrie Irving would have to be part of the deal. Most assumed the Nets' package would include a group of their young players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, along with draft picks.

No team has been willing to meet the Rockets' asking price for Harden to this point, leading to an increasingly strained situation. Harden showed up to camp late after partying with Lil Baby in Atlanta and going to a club in Las Vegas, and the 31-year-old has looked in less-than-peak physical condition.

The 2018 league MVP has also seemed disengaged when on the court, with his numbers taking a nosedive. The reigning three-time NBA scoring champ's 24.8 points per game (14th in the league) are his lowest since he was a sixth man in Oklahoma City, and his shot attempts per game (16.9) are his lowest since his second season in Houston. After opening the season with three straight 30-plus-point performances, Harden has scored no more than 21 points in his last five games. His 10.4 assists per game is the second-highest in his 12-year career and ranks second in the league.

Any trade to Brooklyn that requires Irving's involvement is unlikely at this point. Irving is currently away from the Nets because of "personal issues" and has no timetable for a return. The NBA is also investigating Irving for possibly violating its COVID-19 protocols after he was photographed without a mask at a birthday party that took place at a club.

What's clear is that Harden remaining with the Rockets is an increasingly untenable position. In a seeming response to Harden's unhappiness, John Wall spoke extensively about the need for buy-in from teammates in his postgame press conference.

“When you have certain guys in the mix that don't buy in all as one, it's going to be hard to do anything special, do anything good as a basketball team, Wall said. "I've been on those teams. ... My first five years where it was all about 'me, me, me,' not about the team. And that hurts and it brings everybody down. ... It's only been nine games. C'mon, man, you want to jump off of the cliff after nine games?"