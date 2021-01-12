    Kevin Durant Passes Elgin Baylor, Dwyane Wade, Adrian Dantley in Career Points

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 13, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant dribbles the ball during during pregame warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is now 28th on the NBA's all-time scoring list after dropping 34 points in a 122-116 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

    Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated tweeted after Durant passed Dantley with his 33rd point of the night:

    Durant began Tuesday 31st on the list but surpassed Elgin Baylor, Dwyane Wade and Dantley to end the night 28th. KD now has 23,179 career points, and the next player he can pass is ex-NBA center Robert Parish, who sits 27th with 23,334 points.

    Durant, a 10-time All-Star who has taken part in 13 NBA seasons, entered Tuesday averaging 27.0 points per game for his career. He's a four-time scoring champion and has been lights-out from the field since the 2012-13 season, making more than 50 percent of his shots each year. KD has also been excellent from three-point range (39.2 percent) and the free-throw line (88.6 percent) during that span.

    As for Tuesday, Durant was an efficient 12-of-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. He made six of seven free throws and added 13 assists and nine rebounds for the near triple-double.

    Durant and the Nets will now stay in town to visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kevin Durant Leads Kyrie Irving-less Nets Past Nuggets

      Kevin Durant Leads Kyrie Irving-less Nets Past Nuggets
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kevin Durant Leads Kyrie Irving-less Nets Past Nuggets

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Irving Attends Manhattan DA Candidate's Virtual Event Amid Nets Absence

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Diving into the latest protocols and imperfect solutions to the issues taking over the league ➡️

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      NBA Determined to Power Through Latest Crisis

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      NBA's sixth game in first 23 days to get moved

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz-Wizards Postponed

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report