Mets Still Talking George Springer Contract in a 'Loose Sense,' Alderson Says

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The New York Mets are still in the running to add star power to their outfield as their offseason rebuild continues.

Team president Sandy Alderson told MLB Network's Jon Heyman that the team is "still engaged, in a loose sense," with George Springer, one of the hottest free agents available this winter (h/t Tim Ryder of Metsmerized Online).

The 31-year-old, a three-time All-Star, hit .265/.359/.540 with the Houston Astros in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with 32 RBI and 14 home runs.

Springer has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Astros, earning a pair of Silver Slugger awards and finishing as high as seventh in American League MVP voting in 2019. In 2016, he appeared in every game for the Astros, making his presence known before earning his three consecutive All-Star nods.

The Mets have already landed a major piece this offseason, having acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in exchange for a four-player package. They've also beefed up their rotation, re-signing Marcus Stroman and grabbing catcher James McCann.

But they're still in need of a starting left fielder, since Alderson has been outspoken about a lack of confidence in Dominic Smith as the full-time starter. The addition of Springer could fill the gap, as Brandon Nimmo could slide over from the middle.