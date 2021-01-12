    Mets' Citi Field to Be Used as COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Bill de Blasio Says

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 12, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Citi Field is viewed at dusk before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles in New York. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to purchase the Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, will see its biggest crowds since the 2019 MLB season starting Jan. 25.

    The stadium, located in Queens, will serve as an always-open location for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The location was selected for its proximity to public transportation and its expanse of parking.

    "It’s going to be big, and it’s going to be a game changer," de Blasio told reporters Tuesday, per the New York Times.

    Per the report, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Cardinals and San Antonio Spurs have opened their doors to COVID-19 testing and vaccination. 

    As of now, teachers, other essential workers and individuals over 65 are now able to get vaccinated for the virus in New York. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Carrasco: Mets Primed for Playoffs, Can Compete for Title

      Carrasco: Mets Primed for Playoffs, Can Compete for Title
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Carrasco: Mets Primed for Playoffs, Can Compete for Title

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Carrasco Honored to Play in Mets Uniform

      Hints he wants Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber in the rotation 👀

      Carrasco Honored to Play in Mets Uniform
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Carrasco Honored to Play in Mets Uniform

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Lawsuit: A-Rod Cheated Ex-Brother-in-Law Out of Money

      Lawsuit: A-Rod Cheated Ex-Brother-in-Law Out of Money
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lawsuit: A-Rod Cheated Ex-Brother-in-Law Out of Money

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: MLB Planning for Fans in 2021

      League sent memo to teams saying fans should social distance with masks, but vaccination will not be required

      Report: MLB Planning for Fans in 2021
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: MLB Planning for Fans in 2021

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo