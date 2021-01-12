Mets' Citi Field to Be Used as COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Bill de Blasio Says

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, will see its biggest crowds since the 2019 MLB season starting Jan. 25.

The stadium, located in Queens, will serve as an always-open location for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The location was selected for its proximity to public transportation and its expanse of parking.

"It’s going to be big, and it’s going to be a game changer," de Blasio told reporters Tuesday, per the New York Times.

Per the report, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Cardinals and San Antonio Spurs have opened their doors to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

As of now, teachers, other essential workers and individuals over 65 are now able to get vaccinated for the virus in New York.