Alabama Wins 2021 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Behind record-setting performances from wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama cruised to its first national championship since the 2017 season and its 18th in program history, capping a perfect 13-0 season with a 52-24 victory over Ohio State on Monday.

After ending the first quarter in a 7-7 tie, Alabama used a 28-point second frame to take a 35-17 halftime lead. Along the way, Smith, who was crowned the winner of the Heisman Trophy last week, tacked on 215 yards and three touchdowns to become the SEC record holder in career receiving yards, single-season receiving touchdowns and single-season receiving yards.

Jones set a school record in single-game completions as well as championship game records in passing yards and touchdown passes, collecting 464 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith injured his hand in the second half, but he still made it out to celebrate with his teammates.

Head coach Nick Saban celebrated his seventh national title—it was his sixth with Alabama and his second undefeated season with the Crimson Tide.

With at least Smith, Harris and Jones on the move, the Crimson Tide will look different next season, so the team will enjoy this while it lasts.