LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, More React to DeVonta Smith's Historic Title Game

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is having a historic outing in College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State—and it's not even the second half.

    Through two quarters, Smith reeled in 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Alabama held a 35-17 lead. In doing so, he set SEC records in career receiving yards (3,965), single-season receiving touchdowns (23) and single-season receiving yards (1,856). 

    He also became the CFP National Championship record-holder in receptions when he grabbed his 11th of 12 first-half catches.

    Numerous stars took notice of the standout performance from the Heisman Trophy winner.

    All that, and there's still 30 minutes left to play. 

    "He does everything exactly right," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of his receiver last week. "He has a great understanding of what he needs to do to make plays, and he makes them every chance he gets. So we're very fortunate to have him."

    Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. In doing so, he defeated his quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

    He was also recognized as the Associated Press Player of the Year, the first receiver to win the award. 

    His success certainly isn't recent. He made headlines as a freshman when he made the game-winning reception in the championship game concluding the 2017 season, and after an injury-plagued sophomore year, he had 14 touchdown catches as a junior.

    The departures of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III gave him even more opportunities this season, and he took full advantage of them. 

