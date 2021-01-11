Red Sox Trade Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Deal Discussed with Marlins

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

As the Boston Red Sox look to rebound from their 24-36 campaign in the pandemic-shortened season, they're reportedly attempting to do so without outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that the Miami Marlins were one of the teams involved in discussions about 26-year-old, "but they have not been able to agree on return."

Bowden initially reported Saturday that the Red Sox were looking to deal one of their top players in an effort to bolster their rotation and outfield.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported Saturday that the team is "open to discussing" Benintendi, but one source said the conversations are "nothing out of the ordinary."

Benintendi, who was the No. 7 pick by the Red Sox out of Arkansas in 2015, had a strong start once he made his major league debut in 2016 with a .295 average in 34 games. The next season, he slashed .271/.352/.424 with 90 RBI and 20 home runs, good for a second-place finish in voting for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

But the more recent part of his tenure hasn't gone as smoothly. Before a miserable yet brief 2020 campaign, when he appeared in just 10 games because of a rib injury and had just four hits in 39 at-bats, Benintendi hit a career-low .266 with just 13 home runs and 68 RBI.

Benintendi is due $6.6 million next season, the final year on his two-year contract. He will hit free agency in 2022.

If the left fielder is on the move, the Red Sox could look to Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe to fill the void.