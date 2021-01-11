Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo Among Heat Players out Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Heat's game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday was postponed because COVID-19 contact tracing following an inconclusive test left the Heat organization without the required number of players available.

A day later, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem and KZ Okpala have been ruled out as a result of the league's health and safety protocols following contact tracing, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. They join Avery Bradley, who moved to the list on Sunday.

The Heat are slated to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

A number of teams along the East Coast have had players out in the last few days because of COVID-19 protocols.

After the Celtics faced Miami in Florida on Wednesday, they traveled to face the Washington Wizards. After that meeting on Friday, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ordered to quarantine for 10-14 days, in accordance with the league's protocols. Boston would have had just eight players available for their game against the Heat, since nine players were sidelined—seven of them because of COVID-19 protocols.

As for Washington, who the Heat played Saturday, they were missing Bradley Beal, who was required to sit out while undergoing contact tracing.

The 76ers are also dealing with COVID-19. Against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, they had just seven players actually available, below the league minimum of eight. Mike Scott, who has missed time with a knee injury, was listed as available in order to allow the game to go on, but he did not play.

As of now, Tuesday's game is still on.