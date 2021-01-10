Heat vs. Celtics Postponed Because of Miami's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Sunday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat has been postponed as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing within the Heat organization, leaving the team without the league-mandated eight players to continue with the game.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the schedule change was made after a Heat player had an inconclusive test result. Miami noted the game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Heat weren't the only ones with issues stemming from the virus. The Celtics would have had just eight players for the game, with nine players out between injuries and COVID-19 protocols, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The Celtics were due for a rematch with Miami after they narrowly defeated the Heat 107-105 on Wednesday, but COVID-19 caught up to them first.

Following the Heat game, the Celtics traveled to Washington. After that game against the Wizards on Friday, Boston star Jayson Tatum was hit with a 10-14-day quarantine in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

Washington guard Bradley Beal missed the team's next game—against the Heat—because he had to undergo contact tracing.

In addition to Tatum, the Celtics would have played without Javonte Green, Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson because of the league protocols. Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford were sidelined with injuries.

The Heat were due to play without guard and former Celtic Avery Bradley, who was also out because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

As they continue their road trip up the East Coast, the Heat are also slated to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and Thursday, though Philadelphia is dealing with virus issues of its own. The team was defeated by the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with just seven players on the court. Mike Scott has been sidelined with a bruised knee, and he came off the team's injury report as the eighth available player, though he did not see playing time.