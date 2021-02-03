Otto Porter Jr. Out for Bulls vs. Knicks Because of Back Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at United Center because of back spasms.

Porter already missed time this season with a back injury and played a mere 14 games during the 2019-20 campaign as he dealt with injury concerns. He appeared in 56 games during the 2018-19 season.

While the Georgetown product has never been the No. 1 option in an offense for the Washington Wizards or Bulls since he entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft, he is a solid secondary playmaker.

Porter is averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season as someone who can hit from beyond the arc when defenses collapse on his teammates or attack the rim when lanes present themselves.

He is also a capable veteran leader for a Bulls team that has young talent and an eye on the future.

If Porter is sidelined, Zach LaVine will surely remain as Chicago's go-to option on the wing. Look for Patrick Williams, Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine to see more playing time as well.