    Dodgers Rumors: Latest on DJ LeMahieu Interest and Justin Turner's Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in signing DJ LeMahieu if they are unable to reach terms with Justin Turner.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported "quite a gap remains" between Turner and the Dodgers in contract negotiations. Turner is pushing for a four-year deal, whereas the Dodgers currently top out at two. 

    The MLB offseason has moved at a glacial pace as teams seek to limit contract lengths and high-end salaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Yankees remain an overwhelming favorite to re-sign LeMahieu but have been in a long-simmering impasse in negotiations. Heyman reported the team is willing to give LeMahieu a four-year contract; the two sides remain far apart in the dollar amount.

    The Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets are among potential suitors if the utility infielder ultimately leaves the Yankees.

    Turner has spent the last seven seasons with the Dodgers serving as a consistently solid option at third base despite injuries. Given his troubles staying on the field and age (36), it's understandable the Dodgers haven't been competing against themselves to pay Turner until age 40.

    The overwhelming likelihood is that Turner and the Dodgers find some middle ground with a mutual option that would pay him a buyout if the team opts out in a third or fourth year. As far as LeMahieu and the Yankees go, that franchise always has money. It's simply a matter of whether it is willing to pay it. 

