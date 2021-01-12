The 2020 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

0 of 9

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Another exciting college football bowl season wrapped up Monday night.

For the third time in the last six years, Alabama reigns supreme over the college football world following a dominant 52-24 victory over Ohio State. A stellar performance from quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith is largely to thank, and both players earned a spot on the 2020 All-Bowl team.

A player's regular-season performance held no bearing in selecting the All-Bowl squad as we were simply looking for the most productive players at each position during bowl season.

The All-Bowl roster followed the same formatting as the AP All-American team, but with one minor tweak: One team's entire offensive line was selected rather than five individual players from various teams.

Let's get to it.