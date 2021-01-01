Alabama's Nick Saban: 'I Actually Tried' to Teach Najee Harris Not to Hurdle

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Alabama running back Najee Harris hurdled over Notre Dame defensive back Nick McCloud on a 53-yard run in the first quarter of his team's Rose Bowl win on Friday.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters that he tried to dissuade Harris from hurdling:

"I actually tried to teach him not to do it, and it didn't work," Saban said. "For a big guy, it's pretty amazing he can do that."

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones found wide receiver Jahleel Billingsley for a 12-yard touchdown immediately following Harris' big run to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Harris and the No. 1 Crimson Tide cruised to a 31-14 win to advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The senior running back rushed for 125 yards on 15 carries in addition to four receptions for 30 receiving yards.

Alabama will now head to the national title game and face the winner of the Sugar Bowl, which is taking place between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State on Friday.