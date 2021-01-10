Video: Baker Mayfield, Browns Drop 28 Points in Historic 1st Quarter vs Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns entered their first playoff game in 18 years having had just one full day of practice, but it sure didn't look like they'd lacked experience when they took the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the first quarter, the Browns scored four touchdowns and held a 28-0 lead after 15 minutes.

It was a shocking start, and a historic one.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Browns' first touchdown, which was a defensive score on the first play from scrimmage after Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watched the snap sail over his head, was the first of its kind in a playoff game since 1965, when the Baltimore Colts pulled it off against the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns also set a record for most points scored in the first quarter of a playoff game.

If they hold this lead, they will get the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.