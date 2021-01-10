Anthony Davis Back for Lakers vs. Rockets After Adductor Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will have Anthony Davis back in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters prior to tipoff that Davis will start after missing Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a right adductor strain.

Prior to Friday's game, Vogel told reporters the team wanted to play things safe with Davis after he didn't feel quite right after going through shootaround.

"It was sore today and tight, and [we] wanted to see how it felt when he was moving around on the court and it didn't really loosen up," Vogel said. "So that's a cause for concern, and we wanted to make sure we played it safe, so he's not going to be in tonight."

That marked the second game Davis has missed so far this season. He sat out the Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 27 with a strained calf.

The Lakers have won both games that Davis has sat out thus far. The reigning NBA champions are tied with the Phoenix Suns for first place in the Pacific Division entering play Sunday.

Davis' scoring average has dipped to 22.4 points per game in just eight games this season, but the seven-time All-Star is shooting 52.9 percent from the field and a career-high 40.0 percent from three-point range.