    Report: 76ers vs. Nuggets to Be Played; Joel Embiid, Danny Green Clear Protocols

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    The Philadelphia 76ers' lhalf-court logo is shown before an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The NBA has reportedly decided to move forward with Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets despite the Sixers' roster being limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update:

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided further details:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

