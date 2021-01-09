Report: 76ers vs. Nuggets to Be Played; Joel Embiid, Danny Green Clear Protocols

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA has reportedly decided to move forward with Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets despite the Sixers' roster being limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update:

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided further details:

