Browns Activate Ronnie Harrison, More from COVID-19 List Ahead of Steelers Game

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they activated several players from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their AFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith. All are eligible to play Sunday.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is also on the list after testing positive. Special teams coach Mike Priefer is serving as the acting head coach.

