Examining the Best 'Rivalries' in College Football Since 2010

0 of 6

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Any discussion of the best rivalries in college football immediately turns to Alabama vs. Auburn, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Army vs. Navy and some of the other long-standing showdowns with deep-seated history.

That's not what we'll talk about here.

The focus will be on "rivalries" and not rivalries. Did you read that with air quotes? Good.

Ahead you'll find everything from debates over the playoff system to the nation's top coaches to long-standing team struggles to D-ll powerhouses and everything in between.

You're encouraged to share any fun rivalry ideas you think belonged on the list in the comments.