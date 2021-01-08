Joel Embiid Among 76ers Players Questionable vs. Nuggets Due to Health Protocols

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Following a positive test for COVID-19 within the Philadelphia 76ers organization, the team is listing Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Shake Milton and Tobias Harris among those questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Denver Nuggets.

What was supposed to be a showdown between two early MVP contenders in Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic is suddenly in doubt as Seth Curry, Terrance Ferguson, Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott have already been ruled out.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT in Philadelphia.

The Sixers will need to make their way back to Pennsylvania from New York before that happens.

Once the team learned of the positive test Thursday, coaches and players isolated themselves in a Manhattan hotel following a loss to the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team plans to take a bus back to Philly on Friday night, but those plans have not been enacted yet.

The NBA risks having to postpone a second game due to health and safety protocols this season after contract tracing forced the league to delay the season opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in late December.

While various players have been forced to self-isolate or remain away from their teams for a period of time due to close contacts, all other games have been played on schedule.

Teams are required to have at least eight players active in order to play a regulation game.