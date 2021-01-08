Report: 3 Celtics Facing 7-Day Quarantines Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics players Grant Williams, Robert Williams III and Tristan Thompson reportedly face a mandatory seven-day quarantine because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Friday:

All three players have been active members of the Celtics' frontcourt rotation during the first nine games of the 2020-21 season:

Thompson: 8.4 points, team-leading 8.5 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game

G. Williams: 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game

R. Williams: 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, team-leading 1.5 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game

No further information was provided about what led to the activation of the protocols.

Boston will likely use more small-ball lineups with Jayson Tatum in the stretch 4 role while much of their frontcourt depth misses the next week.

Otherwise, wing Semi Ojeleye and center Tacko Fall are among the players who could see an uptick in playing time alongside starting center Daniel Theis.

The Celtics have four games scheduled over the next seven days: Friday vs. the Washington Wizards, Sunday vs. the Miami Heat, Tuesday at the Chicago Bulls and Wednesday vs. the Orlando Magic.

Boston, which stands fourth in the Eastern Conference at 6-3, should have enough depth to successfully navigate that stretch. Only the Magic (6-2) have a winning record this season.