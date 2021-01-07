Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Yankees Checked in on SS Before Mets Deal

David Dermer/Associated Press

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is headed from Cleveland to New York—to join the Mets, but he nearly could have ended up in pinstripes.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees asked what it would take to get Lindor away from Cleveland as they made contingency plans in case D.J. LeMahieu elects to move on in free agency.

Lindor was dealt to the Mets alongside Carlos Carrasco in a trade that sent Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old slashed .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs last season, following up a 2019 campaign that saw him hit .284 with 32 home runs and 32 steals.

With four consecutive All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Gloves before the shortened 2020 campaign, he was a major piece of Cleveland's recent success, which included three division titles and a postseason appearance last season.

The Yankees have held firm in their desire to re-sign LeMahieu, with manager Aaron Boone telling reporters in December that the 32-year-old infielder was the team's "top priority" this offseason. The two sides were reportedly more than $25 million apart in contract negotiations last month.

Per Sherman, the team is "committed to seeing it through with LeMahieu even as other options ... come off the board."

But they'll need to act quickly if they want to compete with their neighbors this season. According to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in LeMahieu, with the defending World Series champions looking to add LeMahieu if Justin Turner moves on in free agency.