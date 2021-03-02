Knicks' Derrick Rose Out vs. Spurs Because of NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will miss Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs because he is in the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced (h/t Marc Stein of the New York Times).

The veteran averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds through 15 games for the Detroit Pistons before he was dealt to the Knicks on Feb. 8 for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round draft pick.

In 10 games with the Knicks, he has averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Last season, Rose appeared in 50 games and averaged 18.1 points, the most since his third consecutive All-Star campaign in 2011-12.

That capped an early run of accolades for the Memphis product, who was the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year and 2010-11 MVP. He sat out the 2012-13 season after tearing his ACL and then struggled with injuries.

With Rose out and Elfrid Payton managing a hamstring injury, rookie Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina should play more.