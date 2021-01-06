    76ers' Doc Rivers Says 'Democracy Will Prevail' After Breach of US Capitol

    Tyler Conway
January 6, 2021
    Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers coaches during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters Wednesday he believes "democracy will prevail" after a pro-Donald Trump mob overtook the United States Capitol building during the certification of the election of Joe Biden.

    "It's pretty disturbing, obviously. Sad. But what is not is I keep hearing that this is an attack on democracy. It's not. Democracy will prevail. It always does," Rivers said. "... I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to. Can you imagine today, if those were all Black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened? That, to me, is a picture that's worth a thousand words for all of us to see."

    Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify Biden's election, halting the process and forcing those in the building into safe areas. An armed standoff took place at the door of the House, and the mob later overtook the Senate floor, with at least one intruder pictured at the dais where Vice President Mike Pence had been attempting to certify the election results earlier in the day.

    The acts of violence came just hours after Trump appeared at a "Save America" event, in which he continued to perpetuate the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen on Biden's behalf. The rally and subsequent overtaking of the Capitol come amid months of Trump undermining the integrity of the election by spreading lies and refusing to concede his loss to the president-elect.

    Rivers and the Sixers are slated to play in Philadelphia against the Washington Wizards later Wednesday night.

