Report: OSU vs. Alabama CFP Final Could Be Rescheduled Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The scheduled Jan. 11 date of the 2021 college football national championship game could be in jeopardy because of COVID-19 issues at Ohio State.

John Talty and Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Ohio State could be without a position group for the game. Alabama, Ohio State, the SEC, the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff have all been in contact about how to handle the situation.

The game would be moved to Monday, Jan. 18, if it is postponed.

An Ohio State spokesperson denied any changes are being discussed.

"Game on. Ohio State is preparing to play on Monday," the spokesperson told Austin Ward of Lettermen Row.

"There are no changes to report," CFP executive director Bill Hancock added, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy. "The game is scheduled Jan. 11 as planned, and we look forward to it."

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also gave the game a vote of confidence:

"We're following the same protocols we followed all season long. We intend to play on January 11th, and we continue to communicate with the Big Ten and now the CFP...So at this point in time, we see the game being played. But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That's COVID. We're on track right now," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is "pushing hard" against any postponement.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 would be ineligible for the national championship game, even if the game is moved back a week. SEC rules require a 10-day absence followed by a four-day acclimation period. The Big Ten requires players who test positive to quarantine for 17 days.

Ohio State was limited to five regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues with its program and others in the Big Ten. Alabama had only one postponement (vs. LSU), and that game was made up later in the season.

Concern over the status of the game further calls into question the NCAA's decision to not create a bubble environment for its playoff. The NCAA announced Indiana as a hub for the men's basketball tournament this week and previously said the women's basketball tournament would also happen in one location, likely San Antonio.

Given the potential embarrassment (and safety issues) that could come from a compromised national championship in football, the worst-case scenario could be playing out.