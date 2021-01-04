    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Is 'Right on Course' in Injury Rehab, Says Mike McCarthy

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 4, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 11 , 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. Prescott was off to a fast start, becoming the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 450 yards in three straight games. But he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the Giants and missed the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on the status of quarterback Dak Prescott. 

    McCarthy said "everything is right on course," though he did not offer a timeline for return as Prescott rehabs from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that he endured in Week 5, according to NFL Network's Michael Gehlken

    "He's making progress," McCarthy said. "He's going at it full speed." 

    The Cowboys turned to Andy Dalton under center once Prescott went down, and the team finished the season at 6-10. 

    Executive vice president Stephen Jones also praised Prescott's rehab status in November, when he noted that it was "ahead of schedule." 

    Regardless of the injury, Prescott's season would have ended with uncertainty. The team used the franchise tag on him for the 2020 season and would need to revisit contract negotiations this offseason, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team is planning on keeping him around, despite their inability to agree on a long-term contract throughout his time in Dallas thus far: 

    "He wants to stay in Dallas and the Cowboys want him back, so you figure they would be able to work out a long-term deal, but they've struggled to do that for two years and that's where the uncertainty comes in at some point this offseason. But the fact of the matter is both sides want to stay together, and both sides intend to stay together." 

    Before his injury, Prescott hadn't missed a start since he was drafted by the Cowboys out of Mississippi State in 2016. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Eagles Not Expected to Be Punished for Benching Hurts vs. WFT

      Report: Eagles Not Expected to Be Punished for Benching Hurts vs. WFT
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Eagles Not Expected to Be Punished for Benching Hurts vs. WFT

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Matt Schaub Will Retire

      Veteran QB is retiring after 16 years in the NFL with the Falcons, Texans, Raiders, and Ravens

      Matt Schaub Will Retire
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Matt Schaub Will Retire

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Elway Giving Up GM Role

      Broncos will hire a new general manager in 2021 as John Elway moves into 'elevated role' with team

      Elway Giving Up GM Role
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Elway Giving Up GM Role

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Josh Jacobs Arrested for DUI

      Las Vegas police confirm Raiders RB was charged with DUI this morning after a car crash in McCarran Airport tunnel

      Josh Jacobs Arrested for DUI
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Jacobs Arrested for DUI

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report