Cowboys' Dak Prescott Is 'Right on Course' in Injury Rehab, Says Mike McCarthy

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered a positive update on the status of quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCarthy said "everything is right on course," though he did not offer a timeline for return as Prescott rehabs from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that he endured in Week 5, according to NFL Network's Michael Gehlken.

"He's making progress," McCarthy said. "He's going at it full speed."

The Cowboys turned to Andy Dalton under center once Prescott went down, and the team finished the season at 6-10.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones also praised Prescott's rehab status in November, when he noted that it was "ahead of schedule."

Regardless of the injury, Prescott's season would have ended with uncertainty. The team used the franchise tag on him for the 2020 season and would need to revisit contract negotiations this offseason, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team is planning on keeping him around, despite their inability to agree on a long-term contract throughout his time in Dallas thus far:

"He wants to stay in Dallas and the Cowboys want him back, so you figure they would be able to work out a long-term deal, but they've struggled to do that for two years and that's where the uncertainty comes in at some point this offseason. But the fact of the matter is both sides want to stay together, and both sides intend to stay together."

Before his injury, Prescott hadn't missed a start since he was drafted by the Cowboys out of Mississippi State in 2016.