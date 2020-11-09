Dak Prescott's Injury Rehab Is Ahead of Schedule, per Cowboys' Stephen Jones

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

As the Dallas Cowboys cycle through quarterbacks in the wake of Dak Prescott's right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, team executive vice president Stephen Jones said there is a light at the end of the tunnel, as the fifth-year star is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

"He's been able to avoid any setbacks," Jones told reporters. "If anything, he's ahead of schedule—which shouldn't be surprising, the way he goes after every challenge. It's full speed ahead with Dak, and he's done a great job to this point."

Prescott was given a four-month timeline for recovery following his injury, which came in the third quarter of the team's Week 5 win over the New York Giants. In the wake of the loss of their quarterback, the Cowboys looked to Andy Dalton, but Dalton entered concussion protocol during Week 8 and was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 9.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick by the team this offseason, got the start for Dallas in Week 8, completing 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with no scores and two fumbles lost. He was inactive for Week 9, when the team looked to Garrett Gilbert to complete 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown with an interception and two sacks.

Dallas has a revolving door at backup quarterback, largely because Prescott has rarely needed one. Before his injury, Prescott had started 72 consecutive games, included the postseason, and hadn't missed a start since he was drafted in the fourth round out of Mississippi State in 2016.

Prescott's injury came at a tough time, as he and the team did not come to a long-term contract agreement ahead of this season, and he will become a free agent for the first time this winter. But Jones told reporters the team will not consider quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

"Dak's our quarterback and we're so fired up about him and him leading us in the future," Jones said. "Like I said, we're focused week to week right now on getting better each week. Certainly we're fired up about our future with Dak."