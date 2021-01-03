    Schefter: Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'Intend to Stay Together' in 2021 Despite Injury

    The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are headed into another offseason of uncertainty about their future together, with the water muddied even more by the quarterback's catastrophic leg injury.

    However, it appears both sides remain strident in staying together long term.

    "He wants to stay in Dallas and the Cowboys want him back, so you figure they would be able to work out a long-term deal, but they've struggled to do that for two years and that's where the uncertainty comes in at some point this offseason. But the fact of the matter is both sides want to stay together, and both sides intend to stay together," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday NFL Countdown.

    Prescott is expected back for the beginning of the 2021 season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle in October. He was playing on the franchise tag and may be subject to a second tag if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement by March.

    The Cowboys would owe Prescott $37.7 million if they choose to use the tag. While that number would pale in comparison to the guaranteed money Prescott would receive in a long-term deal—almost certainly over $100 million—it would back the parties into an awkward situation.

    Playing Prescott on a second tag would put the Cowboys in the same spot as Washington and Kirk Cousins in 2017. Cousins ultimately left for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency after Washington refused to place a third, onerous franchise tag on the quarterback. While the Vikings haven't had Super Bowl-level success with Cousins, Washington has one of the worst quarterback depth charts in football three seasons later.

    A third tag would cost the Cowboys $54.2 million in 2022.

    It would behoove both sides to get a deal done now, with Prescott looking to protect himself against potential re-injury and the Cowboys not wanting to face a stressful decision in 2022 if he returns to Pro Bowl form next season.

