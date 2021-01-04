MLB Rumors: Justin Turner Seeking 4-Year Contract; Dodgers Eye Short-Term Deal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly do not want to give third baseman Justin Turner the four-year deal he is looking for this offseason as a free agent.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers prefer a two-year deal for the 36-year-old veteran and don't want to commit to four years for someone "whose mobility has appreciably diminished in recent seasons" even if he is a fan favorite and "beloved in the clubhouse."

Turner apparently isn't the Dodgers' only option on the hot corner.

While Castillo explained signing free agent DJ LeMahieu to a lucrative contract would put the Dodgers significantly over the competitive balance tax line for 2021, he noted the National League West team could trade for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant or Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Both the Cubs and Reds are looking to offload salary this offseason with Chicago already trading ace Yu Darvish and Cincinnati already moving closer Raisel Iglesias while exploring a move with starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

Bryant is a 29-year-old with a National League MVP, NL Rookie of the Year and World Series crown on his resume, although he would be a rental with one year remaining on his contract. Such a move worked for the Dodgers when they traded for Mookie Betts in similar fashion and then signed him to a long-term extension.

Suarez is also 29 years old and hit 49 home runs during the 2019 campaign and would likely be better known as a power-hitting star if he played in a bigger market than Cincinnati.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Turner, he has been a constant source of production in Los Angeles' lineup since the 2014 campaign. He was an All-Star in 2017 and has had an OPS above .830 in every season with the Dodgers.

He may have to settle for fewer than the four years he is seeking, though, if he is to remain with the Dodgers.