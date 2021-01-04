Report: Texans Request Permission to Interview Patriots' Nick Caserio for GM Job

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio for their vacant general manager position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Caserio, 45, has been part of the New England organization since 2001 as both an executive and a coach. He has won six Super Bowls with the Pats and been their director of player personnel since 2008.

While Caserio is a high-ranking member of the Pats' front office, head coach Bill Belichick has final say on personnel decisions, whereas Caserio could have that role if he lands the job in Houston.

The Texans nearly hired Caserio in June 2019 after firing previous GM Brain Gaine, but the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans.

The charges came due to the timing of Gaine's firing, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Texans fired Gaine one day after the Pats' Super Bowl ring ceremony. Texans Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby, who was previously a development director for the Patriots, was at that ceremony.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Pats dropped the charges shortly thereafter when the Texans halted their pursuit of Caserio.



The Texans proceeded without a general manager, and then-head coach Bill O'Brien was primarily responsible for personnel decisions. That included trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick during the 2020 offseason.

O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start this season, however, leaving the Texans with openings at both head coach and GM.

Houston would conceivably like to hire a new GM first since doing so would allow the GM to have a significant hand in the hiring of the new head coach.

The Texans are coming off a disappointing 4-12 season, but they won the AFC South and reached the playoffs in four of the previous five seasons. They also boast one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson.

One of the biggest negatives associated with Houston's GM job is the fact that they traded their 2021 first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. That pick turned out to be the No. 3 overall selection.

The person who lands the Texans' GM job will have their work cut out for them, but with a player of Watson's caliber under center, there is a solid foundation on which to build for Caserio or someone else.