3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 17 Loss

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Cowboys defense has been an issue all season long. It came into this game ranked 26th overall and 30th in points allowed. On Sunday, it was once again a liability.

The Giants came into Week 17 as an offensively inept unit. The last time New York had topped 20 points in a game was back in Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles. New York reached that threshold before halftime thanks in large part to a Dallas defense that allowed gaping holes to materialize.

Now, the Cowboys did tighten up in the second half, helping to turn a 20-9 deficit into a 23-19 final score. However, allowing Wayne Gallman to average 5.9 yards per carry in a game of this magnitude is unacceptable. So is allowing Daniel Jones to go 17-of-25 for 229.

Yes, the Giants were held without a third-down conversion. They also racked up 336 yards of offense and 22 first downs without getting one, and they put the Cowboys into a hole that it couldn't climb out of.

This is an issue that needs to be addressed in the offseason. Dallas cannot hope to contend in the NFC East if it cannot contain the likes of Gallman on the ground. Had New York fielded a healthy Saquon Barkley in this game, it may have never gotten close.

The Cowboys will need to make a decision on Prescott before the start of free agency. They'll also need to decide the futures of defenders like Sean Lee, Aldon Smith and Tyrone Crawford—and, ideally, further bolster the defense with some fresh talent.