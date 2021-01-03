NFL Playoff Schedule 2021: Wild Card Matchups, Bracket Dates and Start Times

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

In true 2020 fashion, the final week of the NFL regular season wasn’t short on drama and surprises. And for Cleveland Browns fans, this weekend will go down in the history books, as Baker Mayfield and Co. broke the league’s longest playoff drought—18 seasons—by beating Pittsburgh 24-22 and securing the AFC’s No. 6 seed. The Steelers were without a number of starters and were already guaranteed the No. 3 seed heading into the weekend.

That didn’t stop Pittsburgh from taking Cleveland all the way down to the final minutes, where the Browns got a stop on the Steelers’ two-point conversion to seal the victory and the team’s first playoff berth since 2002.

Heading into the Sunday night finale between Philadelphia and Washington, here’s where the Wild Card weekend matchups stand.

(Note: Matchups will be announced for specific kickoff times later Sunday night)





Saturday, January 9

(Teams TBD) 1:05 p.m. ET

(Teams TBD) 4:40 p.m. ET

(Teams TBD) 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 10

(Teams TBD) 1:05 p.m. ET

(Teams TBD) 4:40 p.m. ET

(Teams TBD) 8:15 p.m. ET

AFC Wild Card Picture

2) Buffalo Bills vs. 7) Indianapolis Colts

3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. 6) Cleveland Browns

4) Tennessee Titans vs. 5) Baltimore Ravens

Unlike last year’s Wild Card Weekend, this one will feature not one, but two matchups between divisional rivals. In the AFC, the aforementioned Browns will have a rematch with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and they’ll almost certainly have the starters back that sat out this weekend, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In the two teams’ last matchup at full strength, Pittsburgh blew Cleveland’s doors off 38-7 in mid-October. Cleveland has won six of its last eight games, and Baker Mayfield has vastly improved over what he showed against Pittsburgh more than two months ago. Pittsburgh, which had a clear path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed a few weeks ago, has now lost four of its last five, including an embarrassing loss to the Bengals two weeks ago.

The team that overtook Pittsburgh—Buffalo—absolutely demolished Miami while playing its backups to seal the No. 2 seed and its first home playoff game in 25 years. The Bills will face Indianapolis, which nearly had the No. 4 seed locked up before a late-game heave from Ryan Tannehill put Tennessee into field-goal range. Backup kicker Sam Sloman then banked a 37-yard field goal off the upright and in to steal back a win and a home game in the wild card round.

Tennessee, meanwhile, will face off with Baltimore, a team it beat in overtime in late November. Titans running back Derrick Henry notched another bonkers stat line Sunday with 34 carries, 250 rushing yards and a touchdown. He will finish as the NFL’s rushing leader with 2,023 yards and 17 touchdowns, making him only the second running back in league history to notch 2,000-plus yards and 15-plus touchdowns in a single season.

Kansas City, which locked up the No. 1 seed last weekend, will have the AFC's lone bye and homefield advantage.

NFC Wild Card Picture

2) New Orleans Saints vs. 7) Chicago Bears

3) Seattle Seahawks vs. 6) Los Angeles Rams

4) Washington Football Team OR New York Giants vs. 5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Things in the NFC looked much more complicated coming into the day, but Green Bay’s win over Chicago helped clear things up at the top of the standings, as the Packers will take the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. New Orleans easily handled Carolina despite not having any of its usual running backs due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. The big question for New Orleans is whether the Saints will play Saturday or Sunday next week; if Sunday, they’re likely to get star running back Alvin Kamara back after he tested positive for COVID-19. If they’re placed on Saturday, though, Kamara would still have to sit out the game due to quarantine protocols.

Even with its loss to Green Bay, Chicago fell back into the No. 7 seed after Los Angeles beat Arizona and knocked the Cardinals out of the playoff race. The Bears will travel to face New Orleans, which has won 11 of its last 13 games after starting the season 1-2.

Seattle facing Los Angeles makes up the second divisional rematch of the weekend, with the Rams heading to face the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The teams split their two regular season showdowns, with Los Angeles winning at home in November and Seattle squeaking out a 20-9 win at home two weeks ago. In recent weeks, the Seahawks’ offense hasn’t come close to matching the torrid start it opened the season with, so it’s probably smart not to expect a high-scoring affair in this grudge match.

The only unresolved matchup left on Wild Card weekend unsurprisingly comes down to the NFC East, which has arguably been the worst division in the NFL this season. Washington (6-9) only needs to win Sunday night against 4-10-1 Philadelphia to lock up the No. 4 seed and a home game against Tampa Bay next weekend. If the Eagles win, though, the 6-10 New York Giants would win the NFC East based on tiebreakers, and Washington would go home for the offseason. There’s nothing that says NFL playoffs quite like a 6-10 or 7-9 division winner getting to host a Wild Card team that went 11-5 in the regular season.





