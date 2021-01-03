NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Surrounding 76ers, Nets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If James Harden is in any way uncomfortable, there's no sign of it on the basketball court.

The Houston Rockets superstar is only three games into the 2020-21 NBA regular season, but he's already proving that he's still a bucket.

After leading the league in scoring last year with 34.3 points per game, he's on top again with 37 points per outing.

And that's in spite of the fact that he showed up to training camp late and out of shape and demanded a trade.

Not to mention that everything has changed within the Rockets organization: new GM, new head coach, new system and new teammates.

None of that, however, is keeping Harden from playing at an MVP level and that's why he's still a coveted asset on the trade market.

But as the season throttles on, it may be harder and harder for him to be dealt to one of his preferred destinations.

In fact, the Philadelphia 76ers are farther away from trading for Harden than they were two weeks ago, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"The Sixers have the player...that's probably the best deal that they can make right now, which is Ben Simmons," Windhorst said on "The Jump." "It's just a matter of constructing it in a way that satisfies both teams. If they really drill down, they could probably get a deal done within a day or two, but neither one is interested in doing that right now.

"The real question to me is: is there another team out there? Because we have a bunch of teams kind of packed together in the middle that tries to jump up and make an offer for Harden before Philadelphia comes to a final analysis in its mind. And right now, at 3-1, and [Joel] Embiid and Simmons playing like this, I would say they're farther away from a Harden trade than they were two weeks ago."

Last month, Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman revealed that Houston's asking price for Harden was three first-round picks in addition to Simmons.

Thus far, the Sixers haven't been willing to include the 2019-20 All-Defensive First Team selection in any trade proposals.

Philly is now 5-1 overall and has the best record in the Eastern Conference. With the team gelling and coming together on both ends of the floor, right now might be the wrong time to shakes things up.

For his part, Simmons is taking the trade rumors in stride, choosing to focus on winning.

"I come in every day, take it a day at a time, ready to work," Simmons told Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports. "Every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I'm representing the Sixers. My mentality never changes. I'm here to win a championship. That goal is never going to change. I know things are always going to be said in the media, and rumors and things like that, but my goal is to come in every day and get better and help the team that I'm on win a championship."

Embiid, who is averaging 25 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, agrees.

"We're focused on how we can get better as a team," Embiid added. "We got a great opportunity to go out and compete for the whole thing and that's what we're focused on. All the outside noise, you can't control it. You got to control whatever you can. We want to win the whole thing and that's what we intend to and we're pushing ourselves to do so."

With the possible Sixers trade on the ropes, it looks like the Brooklyn Nets deal might be on its way out, too.

According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Brooklyn's interest in Harden has waned since his former head coach Mike D'Antoni suggested that they already had enough on their current roster to compete for a championship.

"I heard that Brooklyn cooled of on Harden and one reason was D’Antoni, they were like ‘were good, lets keep what we have here, Harden presents some problems,'" Simmons said on his podcast "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

The Nets might have to pivot on that thinking because of two things: their current 3-3 record and the loss of Spencer Dinwiddie for the season due to a partially torn ACL.

Without Dinwiddle, Brooklyn doesn't look as formidable as they did to start the season.

"Losing Spencer was a big, big blow for us," Irving told Nick Friar of Yahoo Sports. "Huge, huge blow. Even after the game, just realizing that a lot of the ball-handling duties, a lot of things that I was relying on to have Spence out there in the lineup, we don’t necessarily have for a while. We obviously wish him well as a team and we want him to get healthy to be ready for whatever comes next in this journey. Just little things like that we’re going to miss in Spence.

"Everyone likes to say this phrase ‘Next Man Up Mentality,’ but it’s hard to do that when we started off kind of the last few months together. And we’ve played together a certain type of style, and then we have one of our pieces go down. It’s the tale of the business. Guys get hurt all the time. We have to figure [out] some things that work for the group that we put out there.”

Even though the Nets are a man down, they still may put the Harden trade in a holding pattern to see how they fare for the next month or so.

If things don't change before the trade deadline, they may try to make a deal after all, if Philly doesn't beat them to the punch.