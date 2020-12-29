Winners and Losers of Blockbuster Yu Darvish Trade to Padres

0 of 8

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Evidently not content to stop with their trade for Blake Snell on Sunday, the San Diego Padres doubled up on deals for ace pitchers with an agreement to acquire Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Since the latter trade—which was first reported by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand—has far-reaching ramifications, we made sense of them all by narrowing things down to a list of its biggest winners and losers.

We have four of each to get to, and they range from teams to a farm system to players. They are all better or worse now than they were before San Diego agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star and runner-up for the 2020 National League Cy Young Award.

Let's get to it.